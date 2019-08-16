UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weekly Inflation Up 1.23 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:37 PM

Weekly inflation up 1.23 percent

The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 8, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 1.23 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The weekly inflation for the week ended on August 8, for the combined income group, witnessed an increase of 1.23 percent as compared to the previous week.

The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 270.31 points against 267.02 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the inflation for the lowest income group also increased from 245.50 points in last week to 249.01 points, showing growth of 1.43 percent.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.76 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 14.46 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000; 18,001-35,000 and above Rs35000 per month increased by 1.

35 percent, 1.33 percent, 1.27 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 3 item registered decrease, while that of 25 items increased with the remaining 25 items' prices unchanged.

The item that witnessed decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, red chilly and wheat.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included onions, chicken, tomatoes, potatoes, vegetable ghee, garlic, sugar, eggs, cooking oil (tin), cooked daal, vegetable ghee, bath soap, gram pulse, gur, cooked beef, masoor pulse, wheat flour, mash pulse, mustard oil, rice (irri-6), moong pulse, LPG Cylinder, beef, curd and fresh milk.

Similarly the items which recorded no change in their prices included rice (Basmati broken), bread, mutton, milk (powdered), salt, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, kerosene oil, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Bath Price August All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 502,300 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns unprovoked ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesian President Formally Offers to Parliament ..

4 minutes ago

AEDB executes IA with MGEL for 50 MW wind power

4 minutes ago

New Zealand level with Sri Lanka in first Test

4 minutes ago

Chairmanship Declaration on the results of the Fir ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.