Work On Khuzdar-Basima In Full Swing: Asim Bajwa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Work on Khuzdar-Basima in full swing: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt.Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that work on the 110 kilometers two lane Khuzdar-Basima N-30 highway construction was in full swing

In a tweet Asim Bajwa said work on Rs 19 bllion worth project was commenced in October 19.

So far, he said, 20 percent physical work was completed.

This road would link Khuzdar with N-85 to also serve Gwadar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

The project is expected to be completed by end 2021.

Earlier in another tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said 85 percent work on 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line project had been completed.

"The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue," he said in his tweet. He said transmission line would have a capacity of evacuating 4000MW of electricity.

The line is 886 kilometers long and there were1972 towers along the line. The cost of the project is US $ 1.658 billion. The project has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals, he said.

