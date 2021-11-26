Zelenskyy on Conditions for Extending Gas Transit Contract After 2024: No Document Yet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Kiev "unfortunately" has no contract yet for gas transit from Russia to Europe after 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader said that Kiev was in favor of extending the contract for Russian gas transit after 2024, however, Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz have had no meetings on the subject yet.

"We have a clear volume until 2024, but then, no contract (has been concluded) yet, unfortunately," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.