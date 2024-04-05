Open Menu

Zimbabwe Launches New Gold-backed Currency: Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency: central bank

Zimbabwe's central bank launched a new "structured currency" backed by gold on Friday, as it seeks to tackle sky-high inflation and stabilise the country's long-floundering economy

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Zimbabwe's central bank launched a new "structured currency" backed by gold on Friday, as it seeks to tackle sky-high inflation and stabilise the country's long-floundering economy.

The ZiG -- short for Zimbabwe Gold -- will replace the Zimbabwean dollar which has tumbled in value over the past year pushing inflation through the roof, Reserve Bank governor John Mushayavanhu said.

"With effect from today... banks shall convert the current Zimbabwe dollar balances into the new currency," he said presenting a monetary policy statement.

The ZiG would be "fully anchored and fully backed" by a basket of reserves comprising foreign currency and precious metals -- mainly gold, he added.

The move aimed at fostering "simplicity, certainty, (and) predictability" in Zimbabwe's financial affairs, he added, presenting the new banknotes that will come in seven denominations ranging from 1 to 200 ZiG.

The Zimbabwean dollar has lost almost 100 percent of its value against the US greenback over the past year.

On Friday it was officially trading at around 30,000 against its more coveted US counterpart -- and at 40,000 on the black market, according to tracker Zim Price Check.

Its poor performance contributed to the southern African country's high inflation rate, which after climbing well into the triple digits last year, was at 55 percent in March according to official data.

This has piled pressure on its 16 million people who are already contending with widespread poverty, high unemployment and a severe drought induced by the El Nino weather pattern.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Governor Poor Dollar Drought Bank Price Zimbabwe March Gold Market From Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

15 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

26 minutes ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

32 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

28 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

29 minutes ago
 Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: ..

Continuous efforts vital to ensure price control: Bilal Yasin

35 minutes ago
Two held with 6kg hashish

Two held with 6kg hashish

35 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

PFA disposes of 11,540 litre contaminated drinks

35 minutes ago
 Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight ..

Juma tul Wida & Youm Al-Quds observed under tight security

35 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employee ..

Dr. Saqib emphasizes crucial role of BISP employees in program's success

15 minutes ago
 Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communicati ..

Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business