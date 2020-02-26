UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Hold Int'l Moot On Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) On March 6

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold int'l moot on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) on March 6

The Department of Seerah Studies, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold an international conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBHU) on March 6 aimed at motivating the youth seeking aspirations from Quran and Sunnah for development of a healthy society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 )

It will be the first-ever conference in Pakistan on the topic "Seerat-e-Tayyaba and Nutritional Health' that will participated by local and foreign experts in nutrition and diet.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum will preside over the opening session that will take place on March 6th at 10:00 am at the University's main auditorium. The 2nd session will begin at 2pm in Sir Syed Hall of the University.

The key-Note speakers from Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Sodan, Aljazair and Egypt will deliver their lectures on nutrition and health in light with Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The health and Nutrition Conference will be an international platform to share knowledge and take part in scientific discussion on nutrition, health and lifestyle, said by Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, while presiding over the meeting finalizing the arrangements.

The conference will also offers plenty of networking opportunities, providing the students/scholars to meet and interact with researchers, academicians, nutrition experts, dieticians and societies, industry experts and government officials.

