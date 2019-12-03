302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS)

The 12thConvocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) was held at the Jinnah Auditorium of NUST main campus here on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) The 12thConvocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) was held at the Jinnah Auditorium of NUST main campus here on Tuesday.

The chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST,awardedBachelorsdegrees to as many as302 students in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, and Computer Science.

Graduates receiving gold medal for standing best in academics included Muhammad Umar (BEE, Batch 2015), SyedaUrooj Fatima (BESE, Batch 2015) and Mohammad Uzair (BSCS, Batch 2015).

In his convocation address, the Rector congratulated the students and their proud parents, and lauded the determined efforts of Principal SEECS, Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi, faculty and staff, in making the School one of the best amongst all NUST institutions.

He encouraged the young graduates to live up to the values inculcated by their alma mater and, in so doing, transcend themselves as human beings. Earlier in his welcome address,the Principal briefly touched upon the achievements and the enriching research culture at SEECS.