UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

302 Awarded Degrees At 12th Convocation Of NUST School Of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS)

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:06 PM

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS)

The 12thConvocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) was held at the Jinnah Auditorium of NUST main campus here on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) The 12thConvocation of NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) was held at the Jinnah Auditorium of NUST main campus here on Tuesday.

The chief guest, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST,awardedBachelorsdegrees to as many as302 students in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, and Computer Science.

Graduates receiving gold medal for standing best in academics included Muhammad Umar (BEE, Batch 2015), SyedaUrooj Fatima (BESE, Batch 2015) and Mohammad Uzair (BSCS, Batch 2015).

In his convocation address, the Rector congratulated the students and their proud parents, and lauded the determined efforts of Principal SEECS, Dr Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi, faculty and staff, in making the School one of the best amongst all NUST institutions.

He encouraged the young graduates to live up to the values inculcated by their alma mater and, in so doing, transcend themselves as human beings. Earlier in his welcome address,the Principal briefly touched upon the achievements and the enriching research culture at SEECS.

Related Topics

Young 2015 Gold All Best

Recent Stories

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

2 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

11 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit goods worth AED2.5 ..

41 minutes ago

Sexual abuse of girls, women at Kashana Lahore: LH ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.