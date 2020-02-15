40 students complete Fahm-e- Quran from BZU

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Over 40 students completed three months Arabic Language Learning and Fahm-e-Quran course from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Arabic Department.

Students, mostly locals joined the especially designed course of the varsity.

BZU was offering the course for masses, Chairman Arabic Department Dr Abdur Raheem said while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony.

He informed that BZU designed the syllabus after thorough deliberation. The BZU Arabic Language Learning course got immense appreciation from academia of other universities in the country.

He hoped that Allama Iqbal Open University would also adopt the same syllabus with some minor adjustments. He informed that they had three parts of the Language Learning course, each comprise of three months.

The students, who attended all three courses, are given Diploma.

However, certificates are given to the students of three months course only. He asked students to learn Arab Culture and Tradition as it help them learning arabic language properly.

Dr Abuzar Khaleel sought proposals from students to make Arabic Language Course more effective.

An Egyptian teacher Miss Fatimal, also student of Ph.D urdu in the varsity, also delivered lecture in the Arabic Language Learning Class.

The students also shared their views and gave feedback to make Arabic Language Learning course more attractive from learning point of view. On the occasion, Faculty teachers Dr Azra Azal, Dr Rohma Imran, Dr Hafiz Sarwar, Dr Ammar Zaidi, lecturer Muhammad Ans and lecturer Usama Mehmood were also present.

