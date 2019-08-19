47.8% passed in 9th class exam in Sargodha

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the result of 9th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has announced the result of 9th class annual examination 2109.

According to Controller Examination BISE Professor Akram Tarar, a total 100,691 candidates appeared in 9th class annual examination of which 48164 passed showing pass percentage ratio 47.

8%.

Professor Akram Tarar said that the candidates can get result from website of BISE Sargodha by sending an SMS at 800290.