AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of PhD, M.Phil / MS, MSc, MBA / MPA and BS programs offered in the spring semester 2021.

According to AIOU, the PhD programs include English, History, library and Information Sciences, business Administration, Iqbaliyat, Agriculture Extension, Islamic Studies, Chemistry, education and Statistics.

While, M.Phil programs include Pakistani Languages, Pakistan Studies, English, History, urdu, Islamic Studies, Library and Information Science, Chemistry, Mass Communication, Physics, Special Education, Mathematics, Statistics, Education and Arabic.

The results of MS Community Health and Nutrition, 1.

5 & 2 years MBA (New Scheme) and MBA / MPA Executive (New Scheme) have also been released. MSc programs include Physics, Agriculture Extension, Mathematics, Statistics, Rural Development, Chemistry, Microbiology, Environmental Science and Botany.

BS (Chemistry), BS (Statistics), BS (Botany), BS (Mathematics), BS (Microbiology), BS (Environmental Science), BS (Physics), BS (Biochemistry) and BS (Computer Science GPA) results are also announced.

The results of all the Programs have been uploaded on the University website. result cards are being dispatched to students. Students can also check their results from the university's website.