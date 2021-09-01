UrduPoint.com

AIOU Declares PhD, MPhil Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:39 PM

AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of PhD, M.Phil / MS, MSc, MBA / MPA and BS programs offered in the spring semester 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of PhD, M.Phil / MS, MSc, MBA / MPA and BS programs offered in the spring semester 2021.

According to AIOU, the PhD programs include English, History, library and Information Sciences, business Administration, Iqbaliyat, Agriculture Extension, Islamic Studies, Chemistry, education and Statistics.

While, M.Phil programs include Pakistani Languages, Pakistan Studies, English, History, urdu, Islamic Studies, Library and Information Science, Chemistry, Mass Communication, Physics, Special Education, Mathematics, Statistics, Education and Arabic.

The results of MS Community Health and Nutrition, 1.

5 & 2 years MBA (New Scheme) and MBA / MPA Executive (New Scheme) have also been released. MSc programs include Physics, Agriculture Extension, Mathematics, Statistics, Rural Development, Chemistry, Microbiology, Environmental Science and Botany.

BS (Chemistry), BS (Statistics), BS (Botany), BS (Mathematics), BS (Microbiology), BS (Environmental Science), BS (Physics), BS (Biochemistry) and BS (Computer Science GPA) results are also announced.

The results of all the Programs have been uploaded on the University website. result cards are being dispatched to students. Students can also check their results from the university's website.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Agriculture Allama Iqbal Open University All From Arab

Recent Stories

Muharrar held over bribe charge

Muharrar held over bribe charge

2 minutes ago
 Dutch FM due in capital today

Dutch FM due in capital today

2 minutes ago
 Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

2 minutes ago
 Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Divis ..

Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Division during August

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities A ..

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Form ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to R ..

Moscow Says Sanction Waivers Could Contribute to Restoration of US-North Korea D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.