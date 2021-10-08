AIOU establishes gymnasium equipped with latest modern facilities

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgraded the fitness centre with lastest technologies to facilitate its employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgraded the fitness centre with lastest technologies to facilitate its employees.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum while inaugurating upgraded fitness center in the university, said health and fitness were two important factors affecting wellbeing and performance of employees in any organization.

Therefore, it was our prime responsibility to ensure provision of necessary facilities to achieve this objective, he added.

AIOU, he said, was fully conscious of its employees welfare and was committed to provide them latest fitness facilities.

AIOU had upgraded the existing fitness center with latest modern facilities. Raja Umar Younis, Registrar, AIOU and principal officers of the university were present at the occasion.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum had directed the administration to appoint male and female fitness trainers and exclusive schedules for male and female employees to utilize these facilities.

Sharif Ullah, Project Director briefed that fitness center had been renovated and modernized with an approximate expenditures of two millions rupees.