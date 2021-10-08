UrduPoint.com

AIOU Establishes Gymnasium Equipped With Latest Modern Facilities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

AIOU establishes gymnasium equipped with latest modern facilities

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgraded the fitness centre with lastest technologies to facilitate its employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgraded the fitness centre with lastest technologies to facilitate its employees.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum while inaugurating upgraded fitness center in the university, said health and fitness were two important factors affecting wellbeing and performance of employees in any organization.

Therefore, it was our prime responsibility to ensure provision of necessary facilities to achieve this objective, he added.

AIOU, he said, was fully conscious of its employees welfare and was committed to provide them latest fitness facilities.

AIOU had upgraded the existing fitness center with latest modern facilities. Raja Umar Younis, Registrar, AIOU and principal officers of the university were present at the occasion.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum had directed the administration to appoint male and female fitness trainers and exclusive schedules for male and female employees to utilize these facilities.

Sharif Ullah, Project Director briefed that fitness center had been renovated and modernized with an approximate expenditures of two millions rupees.

Related Topics

Male Allama Iqbal Open University Million

Recent Stories

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired ..

SEHA, APKD formalise partnership to promote paired kidney donation

1 minute ago
 India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: gove ..

India selling Air India to Tata conglomerate: government

1 minute ago
 Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing c ..

Migrant-dependent UK healthcare battles staffing crisis

1 minute ago
 DC visits vegetable and fruit market

DC visits vegetable and fruit market

1 minute ago
 NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful ..

NSC reiterates Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghani ..

1 minute ago
 Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU la ..

Germany calls on Poland to 'fully' implement EU law

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.