AIOU expands its educational network across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open (AIOU) has extended its educational network to the entire world through enrolling a number of students from different countries.

Students from 27 countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, China, and Saudi Arabia have enrolled in 35 different programs offered in Spring Semester 2022.

The ratio of male to female students is 53 percent for males and 47 percent for females.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that AIOU is targeting to increase enrollment of the international students up to ten thousand within the upcoming three years.

AIOU has been able to achieve this important milestone because of the digitalization of its key academic, administrative and financial operations.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has digitized its educational system and expanded it across the globe.

AIOU is offering educational services to international students through an online management system. Assignment submission and mode of exams will be online for international students.

Director, Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange, Dr. Zahid Majeed, gave an online briefing to international students on the submission of assignments, participation in workshops and examinations, other academic activities and procedures.

He said that the university would provide all possible facilities to its students and if in case of any issue, students may email their queries to ice@aiou.edu.pk.