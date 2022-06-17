UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admissions' Date Of MA/M.Sc Programs Till June 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 07:33 PM

AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs till June 30

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of the admissions for MA/M.Sc programs offered in Semester Spring, 2022 till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of the admissions for MA/M.Sc programs offered in Semester Spring, 2022 till June 30.

AIOU has offered the admissions of MA/M.Sc programs for the last time under the policy of Higher education Commission. These programs will not be offered from next semester.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul Husnain Naqvi, approval for the extension has been given by VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum in accordance with the time frame given by HEC.

Moreover, online workshops for BS, B.Ed and Associate Degree programs offered in the spring semester 2022 will begin from June 27.

These workshops will be conducted online through the university's Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS). Log in information (username & password) has been shared with the students and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through Aaghi portal.

All those students who have not received their username and password are instructed to contact their nearest AIOU regional office.

