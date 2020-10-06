AIOU uploads PDF books on its website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in its efforts to provide education at the thresholds of students through the use of latest information and communication technology, has uploaded course books on website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in its efforts to provide education at the thresholds of students through the use of latest information and communication technology, has uploaded course books on website.

According to a press release on Tuesday, AIOU has uploaded PDF books of all of the courses offered at matriculation, intermediate and BA level. Now, the students of these programs can download their books from the given URL 'Books' on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

PDF books for the courses offered in other programs of the university are also being prepared in accordance with the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum.

The university is also dispatching books in hard binding to its 1.4 million students. This initiative of preparation of PDF course books would not only ensure provision of books to university students in time but would also significantly reduce the complaints of delayed dispatching of books.

The central focus of AIOU's Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, is transitioning from manual to automation of the entire academic system enabling the university to provide academic services to students in an efficient, timely and transparent manner.

Moreover, the department of Distance & Non Formal Education has offered six new courses in Literacy, Non Formal Education, Life Skills, Use of Instructional Aids and assessment & Evaluation.

Furthermore, university has also offered skills based courses in tailoring and masonry to the students of GB and Skardu in collaboration with Alight Pakistan.

These courses are a reflection of keen interest of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum in launching skill based courses for the Pakistani youth. These course would be taught online.

According to the Chairman, Department of Distance & Non Formal Education, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, books for these courses are available online besides prospectus and admission forms and the deadline for admission is October 15 for autumn 2020 semester.