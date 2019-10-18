Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Indonesian university sign document of bilateral cooperation

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Indonesian Open University Terbuka Friday entered into bilateral arrangement to exchange their expertise for promoting quality education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Indonesian Open University Terbuka Friday entered into bilateral arrangement to exchange their expertise for promoting quality education.

In this connection, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of AIOU's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum and Rector of the Indonesian University Prof. Ojat Darojat. Cultural Counselor of the Indonesian embassy, Islamabad Deny Tri Basuki was also present on the occasion.

� Under the MoU, the two sides will exchange faculty members and staff, undertake joint research in the field of common interests and share their existing practices on quality assurance of Open Distance Learning System.

� Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that their bilateral cooperation would help promote learning and teaching practices, particularly in the domain of quality assurance. They, he asserted needed to work jointly for addressing the common challenges in the field of education.

� The Asian universities' collaboration is imperative to upgrade standard of open distance learning and contents' delivery system in order to provide best possible education to their people. "We have to enhance the confidence of our students for securing a better future", he said.��� The Rector of Indonesian University while lauding the AIOU's learning system and its academic strength stated they were looking forward to develop their cooperative partnership. He said they would be working on a road-map to make their collaboration effective for the benefit of their students and the faulty members.

� The MoU was signed by the additional Registrar Bibi Yasmin on behalf of the AIOU.� The ceremony was attended by seniors officers of the AIOU including Dean Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Samina Awan and Dean Sciences Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas.

�Earlier, Dr Zahid Majeed, In-charge AIOU's office of international exchanges and collaboration highlighted the growing cooperation between the AIOU and the Indonesian universities.