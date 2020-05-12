UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Receive Assignments Till Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:57 AM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 13 (Wednesday) as last day for receiving academic assignments for post-graduate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 13 (Wednesday) as last day for receiving academic assignments for post-graduate programs.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of assignments was April 27. However, the students were given extra time for accomplishing this academic work in view of the current situation of country-wide lock-down in wake of COVID-19.

Students of BA/BS/ B.Ed, MA/MSc and other post-graduate programs have been advised to submit their due assignments for autumn 2019 semester, till May 13.

It has also been notified that all regional heads of the University are required to ensure collection of completed punched results before May 20, said Director Admissions Mian Muhammad Riaz.

The timely submission of the assignments will enable the University to prepare the result of the respective programs according to the annual Calendar, approved earlier by the Academic Council , he added.

The students are required to send their assignments to their assigned tutors by the stipulated date, since this is an essential requirement on their part for qualifying their respective academic program.

It was added, that as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the University has been trying its best to facilitate its around 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits during the lock-down period.

