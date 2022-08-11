Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

The Qiraat and Naat Society, Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions dedicated to the martyrs of Pakistan here in City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -11th Aug, 2022) The Qiraat and Naat Society, Senior Tutor Office of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions dedicated to the martyrs of Pakistan here in City Campus.

A large number of students from different departments of UVAS participated in these contests.

In naat male contest, Muhammad Yasin (IBBT) won 1st position, Abdur Rehman Khalid (Mphil) got 2nd position while Arbaz Ahmad (DVM) stood on 3rd position.

In Naat female contest, Aleena Luqman (HND) won 1st position, Ifrah Javaid (DVM) got 2nd position while Syeda Noor zaidi (BBA) stood on 3rd position.

In Qiraat male contest, Umar Sajid (DVM) won 1st position, Hafiz Suleman Javaid got 2nd position while Muhammad Yasin (IBBT) stood on 3rd position.

In Qiraat female contest, Umama Ashraf (BBA), Tooba Naeem (HND) got 2nd position while Mashtah Sajjad stood on 3rd position.

Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub presided over the concluding ceremony of competitions and distributed shield among the winner of contest while Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Dr Muhammad Asad Ali, Dr Muhammad Sarwar Siddique and a number of students and faculty members were present.

Later, UVAS Blood Donor Society arranged blood donation camp at Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for thalassemia patient to save their life.

