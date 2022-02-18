Argentine Ambassador Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores paid visits at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

UrduPoint.com

The Ambassador of Argentine Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores along with Deputy Head of the mission Mr Camilo Ernesto Silberkasten paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki called on Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak

After planting a sapling by Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores in front of Akram Complex a meeting was held at Ravi Campus. Minister Livestock presided over the meeting and he sought suggestions and technical input from the participants for the development of livestock sector and collaborative areas especially production of foot and mouth (FMD) vaccine to curb this deadly disease affected livestock sector. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Mr Naveed Haider Sherazi, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and many other senior faculty members and officials from Livestock Department were present.

Project Director (TCBP) Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad gave detail presentation in a meeting on Training Centre for Biologics Production TCBP project. He spoke about the objectives, functions of various laboratories work which established in TCBP including Media Preparation Lab, Cell Culture Lab, Virus Culture Lab, Antigen Processing Lab, Vaccine Formulation Lab, Vaccine Filling and Packaging Lab, Vaccine Storage Room and Water Treatment System of TCBP project regarding the vaccine production to eradicate foot and mouth deadly disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Livestock said this liaison will be very beneficial for the promotion of veterinary education and vaccine production with Argentine. He said TCBP-FMD will imparting technical training in biologics production to the internee candidates come from public and private sector vaccine production unit as well as final year students of UVAS.

Mr Leopoldo Francisco Sahores said there are many opportunities available for collaboration in livestock sector of Punjab. He also appreciated UVAS state-of-the-art disease diagnostic labs facilities, quality of education & research, dairy management training and providing clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community. He showed keen interest in vaccine production to curb foot and mouth deadly disease.

Later Argentine Ambassador along with Minister Livestock, Secretary Livestock and VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited different sections of Training Centre for Biologics Production (TCBP).

