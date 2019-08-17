Asiya Basharat given additional charge of Principal Govt Girls College Mandi Shah Jewna

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:14 AM

Secretary Higher Education has given additional charge of post of Principal of Government Girls College Mandi Shah Jewna to Asiya Basharat Principal of Government College for Women Jhang Sadar

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Higher education has given additional charge of post of Principal of Government Girls College Mandi Shah Jewna to Asiya Basharat Principal of Government College for Women Jhang Sadar.

She was ordered to take the charge with immediate effect.

