Asiya Basharat given additional charge of Principal Govt Girls College Mandi Shah Jewna

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Higher education has given additional charge of post of Principal of Government Girls College Mandi Shah Jewna to Asiya Basharat Principal of Government College for Women Jhang Sadar.

She was ordered to take the charge with immediate effect.