Balochistan to get first-ever girls cadet college in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has initiated efforts to establish first-ever Girls Cadet College in Quetta to provide standard education to girls in a modern, disciplined and advanced learning environment.

The government has also decided to establish boarding schools in every district of the province at a cost of Rs10 billion to provide modern quality education to the youth and prepare them for future challenges, an official told APP on Tuesday.

The government would also establish 10 additional colleges in Quetta district to ensure enhanced education facilities to the youth of the province on modern lines.

He said to provide best educational facilities to the youth of far-flung areas of the province, the government would establish boarding schools in their nearest proximity. Besides best educational environment, the official added that well equipped hostels, sports and other modern facilities would be provided to the students in these boarding schools.

Balochistan government has also planned to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide quality education with easy accessibility to the young generation in the province.

The government has decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available education opportunities and bring out of school children in educational institutions in the province, the official said.

During the last financial year, an amount of Rs 3.542 billion has been released for for establishment of 197 new schools in remote areas of the province and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools and their up gradation, construction of shelter less schools and provision of modern facilities in these schools.

The government had upgraded 35 girls schools into higher standard to ensure higher education facilities to the female students in their nearest areas.

The government has given the approval to make 1,493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 2,349 new posts were also being created in the secondary education department, he added.

