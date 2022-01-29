BISE announces result of special matriculation examination

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the result of special examination of matriculation-2021 here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the result of special examination of matriculation-2021 here Saturday.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyiba Shaheen announced the result in an impressive ceremony.

Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alve, Assistant Controller Matric Branch Malik Javed Aslam Awan, and others were present on the occasion.

A total of 4052 candidates appeared in the special examination, of whom 3171 studentswere declared pass showing 78.26 pass percentage.

The result has been uploaded at the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .