UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Result Of Special Matriculation Examination

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 02:55 PM

BISE announces result of special matriculation examination

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the result of special examination of matriculation-2021 here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the result of special examination of matriculation-2021 here Saturday.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyiba Shaheen announced the result in an impressive ceremony.

Controller Examinations Mrs Shehnaz Alve, Assistant Controller Matric Branch Malik Javed Aslam Awan, and others were present on the occasion.

A total of 4052 candidates appeared in the special examination, of whom 3171 studentswere declared pass showing 78.26 pass percentage.

The result has been uploaded at the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk .

Related Topics

BISE

Recent Stories

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai ..

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

3 minutes ago
 Ailing whale found near Athens returns to deeper w ..

Ailing whale found near Athens returns to deeper waters

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Fearing US Deliberately Overpl ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Fearing US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric - Re ..

15 minutes ago
 Five more cases of Omicron reported in KP: Health ..

Five more cases of Omicron reported in KP: Health Deptt. official

15 minutes ago
 Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

15 minutes ago
 Indoor wedding, dining, gathering banned in the wa ..

Indoor wedding, dining, gathering banned in the wake of 5th wave of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>