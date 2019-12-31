BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, 10th grades

(@imziishan)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ): The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bannu Tuesday announced annual examination schedule for 9th and 10 grades declaring April 16, 2020 the start date.

A notification issued here said that students can submit forms through online admission module while the fee can be submitted in any branch of NBP, UBL and HBL.

The regular students of other boards could also submit admission forms for appearing in the exam provided they fulfill the requirements of Bannu board, it added and advised the students to visit BISE website www.biseb.edu.pk in case of further information and online admission module.