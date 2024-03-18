BISE Shaheed Benazirabad amends private registration act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Controller of Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that after the approval of the Board of Governors by the Chairman of the education Board, private registration act had been amended under which aspirant candidates for appearing in Matric and Inter could get admissions in private educational institutions.

According to details, candidates who have passed matriculation in 2021 or earlier are 8005.

With a fee of Rs.100, they will be eligible to appear for HSC Part-I and II (Inter) Annual Examinations 2024 at the same time, while the candidates who have passed the 2021 Annual Examinations or earlier and the candidates who have passed the 2018

Those candidates who had passed the fifth class during the annual examinations of 2024 can also appear for the SSC Part One and Two (Matric) examinations during the annual examinations of 2024 with a fee of Rs.8500 each.