UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BNU Convocation; 429 Students Receive Degrees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

BNU convocation; 429 students receive degrees

The twelfth Convocation of Beacon house National University (BNU) was held here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The twelfth Convocation of Beacon house National University (BNU) was held here on Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education, Punjab Raja Yasir Humayoun Sarfaraz was the guest of honour.

Vice Chancellor BNU Prof, Shahid Hafiz Kardar presided over the ceremony while members of the board of governors were also present on the occasion.

A total 429 graduates were awarded degrees of which 295 were conferred Bachelor and 134 Masters degrees.

These include 90 from Mariam Dawood school of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), 57 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (SA), 22 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 103 from the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 95 from the School of Computer and IT (SCIT), 33 from the Institute of Psychology (IP) and 29 from the School of education (SE).

A total of 17 gold medals were awarded this year of which 13 recipients were girls.

The Arfa Karim gold medal was awarded to Asim Irshad Ali Shah of the BS (Hons) in Software Engineering program.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Gold National University Media From

Recent Stories

US-Taliban Peace Talks Restart in Qatar After 3-Mo ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority arranges diet awareness camp ..

1 minute ago

Bayern Munich lose at Bundesliga leaders Gladbach

1 minute ago

Rwanda cycling boss resigns over corruption, sexua ..

1 minute ago

India's NBA trailblazer Satnam Singh fails dope te ..

27 minutes ago

Ex-skipper Smith set to become South Africa direct ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.