BNU convocation; 429 students receive degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :The twelfth Convocation of Beacon house National University (BNU) was held here on Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education, Punjab Raja Yasir Humayoun Sarfaraz was the guest of honour.

Vice Chancellor BNU Prof, Shahid Hafiz Kardar presided over the ceremony while members of the board of governors were also present on the occasion.

A total 429 graduates were awarded degrees of which 295 were conferred Bachelor and 134 Masters degrees.

These include 90 from Mariam Dawood school of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), 57 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (SA), 22 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 103 from the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 95 from the School of Computer and IT (SCIT), 33 from the Institute of Psychology (IP) and 29 from the School of education (SE).

A total of 17 gold medals were awarded this year of which 13 recipients were girls.

The Arfa Karim gold medal was awarded to Asim Irshad Ali Shah of the BS (Hons) in Software Engineering program.