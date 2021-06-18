British Council grants scholarships to 19 AIOU students

British Council has awarded scholarship to 19 young women studying in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) who are pursuing their education at Master and MPhil level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :British Council has awarded scholarship to 19 young women studying in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) who are pursuing their education at Master and MPhil level.

The scholarships were awarded on merit basis to the most deserving students from the underdeveloped areas of Pakistan.

International Collaboration and Exchange Office, AIOU, in that regard, organized an Award Ceremony for the scholarship recipients under the Scotland Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls at the main campus of the University on Friday.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul Qayyum, VC, AIOU while Amir Ramzan, Country Director Pakistan, British Council was invited as the chief guest.

Deans, Director Regional Services, AIOU Inam Ullah Sheikh, Registrar, Bibi Yasmin, Director Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, Sarah Parvez and Zoha Fatima from British Council, Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

The scholarship certificates and fee cheques were also presented by Prof Dr. Zia ul- Qayyum and Amir Ramzan.

The British Council in partnership with the Government of Scotland, initiated Scotland Pakistan Scholarship Scheme to promote education for women in Pakistan.

Many AIOU students applied for this scheme which will cover educational expenses of selected students for two years. However, 37 female students were shortlisted and 19 were awarded scholarships in this ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum congratulated the scholarship awardees and said that awarding scholarships to our students reflected British Council's confidence in academic credibility of the University. He further suggested that the British Council may award scholarships to remaining 18 students of AIOU which was generously approved by Amir Ramzan.

The Country Director of British Council in Pakistan went on to announce the awarding of laptops to selected AIOU scholarship recipients to facilitate access to their work during the pandemic.

Prof Dr. Zia ul -Qayyum thanked him and said that AIOU has reserved considerable amount of funds to provide educational facilities to the underprivileged and marginalised segments of the society.