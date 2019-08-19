UrduPoint.com
Chairman BBISE Urges Board's Officials To Address Students Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:13 PM

Chairman BBISE urges board's officials to address students problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE)'s Chairman Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch on Monday urged Board officials to immediately address students' problems because they would come to the board Office from different areas including remote parts of province regarding their education problems.

He shared these views while addressing an Eid Milan Party which was organized for Balochistan Board Office in Quetta, said press release here.

Professor Muhammad Yousaf Baloch said officers should adopt serving of students as like their mission for improving quality of education while it was our responsibility to address main problems of students on top priority in the province so that they would focus their education.

He said measures were being taken to end cheating of culture from province during examinations, aiming to improve quality of education which would helpful for enhancing capabilities of students, adding that in this regard, increasing performances of Balochistan Board is also important for interest of knowledge and province.

Muhammad Yousaf Baloch also appreciated the employees of Balochistan Board for preparing annual result of FSc and FA in short time and saved wasting of valuable times of students.

Secretary Balochistan Board Professor Muhammad Shaukat Sarpara said the education is key for development of any society, without education its impossible to bring progress in the area, saying that positive steps were underway to ensure attendance of educational institutions and Balochistan Board Office for better future of students.

Professor said the role of teachers is also vital for enhancing education and provincial government is utilizing available resources to provide latest training teachers for achieving objective of knowledge in remote areas of province.

