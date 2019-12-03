UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Outclasses West In Key Education Survey

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:37 PM

China outclasses West in key education survey

Teenagers from four big Chinese regions outshone their contemporaries in Western nations in a keenly watched survey of education capabilities published Tuesday, which also showed no improvement trend in developed countries over the past two decades

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Teenagers from four big Chinese regions outshone their contemporaries in Western nations in a keenly watched survey of education capabilities published Tuesday, which also showed no improvement trend in developed countries over the past two decades.

The PISA survey is carried out every three years by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), this time among its 37 member states and 42 partner countries and economies.

The latest study, based on two-hour tests taken by 600,000 15-year-olds last year, showed that students in the four Chinese regions of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang -- as well as Singapore -- topped the rankings, ahead of their Western counterparts in reading, mathematics and science.

"In many Asian countries, the education of children is priority number one," said Eric Charbonnier, an education analyst at the OECD.

"Teachers have high-quality training and there have been investments in schools that had difficulties," he added.

In reading, which the OECD considers its headline indicator of education potential, the best performing OECD state was the tiny Baltic nation of Estonia, followed by Canada, Finland and Ireland.

Bigger European nations languished well behind in the rankings, with Britain in 14th place, Germany 20th and France 23rd. The United States placed 13th in reading.

Related Topics

Education China Canada France Germany Beijing Shanghai Pisa Singapore Reading Ireland Estonia United States Finland From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

27 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

32 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

34 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.10 against dollar, closes at Rs 1 ..

19 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.