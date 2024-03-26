Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS experts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A Chinese delegate, Mr Ahmed Ma from Longer Jinhua, China, visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Tuesday and called on Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) in City Campus.

Prof Dr Muhammad Younus chaired the meeting in the syndicate room with the Chinese delegate while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Emeritus Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Director Quality University Diagnostic Lab Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa and Prof Dr Amjad Riaz were also present.

During the meeting, they discussed the areas of collaboration related to twin production technology in goat farming to boost local livestock production, learning & training of students and faculty regarding the latest technology to increase local breeds by adoption of new technology for breeding & genetics improvement, farm management practices to enhance productivity, disease prevention training, working on joint research projects, duel degree programme, faculty & students development training, sharing new knowledge & experiences with each other, etc.

The Chinese delegate desired collaboration with UVAS and it was decided in the meeting that both the parties will be sign a memorandum of understanding in near future.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus appreciated the Chinese delegate for taking interest in UVAS to build education and research linkages. Earlier Prof Younus showed UVAS documentary to showcase UVAS education and research activities to Chinese delegate.