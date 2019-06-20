UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Of Umerkot Shows Concern Over Decreasing Enrollment Number Of Students

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot shows concern over decreasing enrollment number of students

The Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon here on Thursday has shown serious concern over the decreasing number of enrollment of students in schools Primary to middle and secondary schools

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon here on Thursday has shown serious concern over the decreasing number of enrollment of students in schools Primary to middle and secondary schools.

He said that as soon as possible the survey would be conducted to note the reasons of decreasing enrollment and submit the report to DROC committee.

He was addressing in the meeting of DROC committee at his office.

All the pathetic buildings of schools would be repair on immediate basis and all basic facilities to be provided to students.

Across the district 1527 schools were functional and present number of students 1,37,871 adding that it has been decided in the meeting that showcase notices to be issued to those teacher who were absent from last three months.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Nawaz's bail plea

3 minutes ago

Economic stability first priority: Humayun Akhtar ..

3 minutes ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.