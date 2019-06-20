Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot shows concern over decreasing enrollment number of students

The Deputy Commissioner of Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon here on Thursday has shown serious concern over the decreasing number of enrollment of students in schools Primary to middle and secondary schools

He said that as soon as possible the survey would be conducted to note the reasons of decreasing enrollment and submit the report to DROC committee.

He was addressing in the meeting of DROC committee at his office.

All the pathetic buildings of schools would be repair on immediate basis and all basic facilities to be provided to students.

Across the district 1527 schools were functional and present number of students 1,37,871 adding that it has been decided in the meeting that showcase notices to be issued to those teacher who were absent from last three months.