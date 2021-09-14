UrduPoint.com

DGSE Launches Mobile Application For PWDs

Tue 14th September 2021

DGSE launches mobile application for PWDs

Director General of Special Education (DGSE) has launched a mobile application for the awareness, education, rehabilitation and training of Persons with Disability (PWDs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Special Education (DGSE) has launched a mobile application for the awareness, education, rehabilitation and training of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

The Inclusive Education program has been started at Special Education Centers of Director General of Special Education (DGSE), said an official here on Tuesday.

He said application is user-friendly and it enables aspirant students to seek information and admissions conveniently at their homes.

He said that the E-technology project has also been started for the training and rehabilitation of visually impaired persons.

