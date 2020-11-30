UrduPoint.com
Dr Khalid From IIOJK Listed In World Top 2% Scientists

Mon 30th November 2020

Dr Khalid from IIOJK listed in world top 2% scientists

A Kashmiri, Dr Khalid Muajsam Batoo, has been listed in the world top two percent scientists in Physics category of Stanford University, USA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A Kashmiri, Dr Khalid Muajsam Batoo, has been listed in the world top two percent scientists in Physics category of Stanford University, USA.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the university prepared the list based on high citation of papers published by scientists or authors and Dr Khalid from Baramulla received his PhD degree from applied physics department of Aligarh Muslim University in 2009. He is the recipient of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) from inter-university accelerator center, New Delhi in 2007.

He joined King Abdullah institute for nanotechnology at King Saud University in 2010 as assistant professor and was promoted as associate professor in 2015.

His international acclaims comprise JRF award from inter-university accelerator centre in 2007, speakers award in NANO-15 held at KSR Institutes, Tirchendode,Tamil Nadu, India, ICNA-III-2016 award from South Valley University, Egypt, young Faculty Award-2016 by Venus International Research Foundation, India, speakers award in Kingdom Plastic Summit 2017, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an outstanding scientist in nanotechnology award by Venus International Foundation 2017, Chennai, India.

More Stories From Education

