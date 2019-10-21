UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Mukhtar Appointed As National Skills University Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:22 PM

Dr Mukhtar appointed as National Skills University vice chancellor

Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar on Monday was appointed as the first vice chancellor (VC) of the National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad for a period of four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ):Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar on Monday was appointed as the first vice chancellor (VC) of the National Skills University (NSU), Islamabad for a period of four years.

His appointment was approved by President Dr Arif Alvi on October 18, a press release said.

A high-powered selection committee headed by Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had recommended Dr Mukhtar's name as NSU vice chancellor. Ten candidates were shortlisted out of 61 candidates by the committee after interviewing them.

It may be mentioned that the NSU is a unique and first of its kind university in the country that will promote skills-based education, mainly focusing on applied, engineering, natural, and healthcare sciences.

Professor Mukhtar brings a vast experience of academic management and scholarly contributions. Previously, he served as vice chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and founding vice chancellors of the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur and Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Currently, he is serving as Rector of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education in Karachi.

Professor Mukhtar also served the United States government on an outstanding scientist visa for which the preliminary condition is to be the awardee of the noble prize or equivalent credentials.

He has also diversified teaching and academic leadership experience of serving in the US, Brazil, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

He also established the first ever academic consortium in Pakistan, known as Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, Art & Humanities (IUCPSS).

Professor Mukhtar also leads a group of vice chancellors and academic leaders across the world known as Global Academic Leaders Academy (GALA).

National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Murtaza Noor and academics across the country hailed the appointment of Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and congratulated him. They also assured their utmost cooperation in promoting skill based education.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad World Education Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Brazil Portugal United States United Arab Emirates Malaysia Ghazi May October Visa Women IUB Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends inauguration of Indones ..

11 minutes ago

China's top diplomat says 'confident' of investmen ..

18 minutes ago

Two arrested over racism that forced FA Cup match ..

18 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister approves Hub's Eastern ..

18 minutes ago

Turkish Armed Forces Deny Ankara's Use of Chemical ..

18 minutes ago

NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.