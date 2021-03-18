UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Secretaries Advised To Postpone Recruitment Process Due To Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Education secretaries advised to postpone recruitment process due to increase in COVID-19 cases

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Sindh's Home department on Thursday advised education secretaries to postpone recruitment process in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Sindh's Home department on Thursday advised education secretaries to postpone recruitment process in the province.

According to a letter addressed to Secretaries of school Education and Colleges, Sindh Government had imposed restriction to limit public gatherings while education department was currently carrying out tests to recruit staff through SPSC and other testing services and gathering of candidates in such a large number may become source of further increase in COVID-19 cases.

The education secretaries have been advised to postpone recruitment process being conducted through Sindh Public Service Commission or other agencies might be postponed immediately, letter stated and added that in case the tests are essentially required and can not be postponed then bio-security protocols must be followed strictly as per directives of Sindh Home department with regard to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Education May Government SPSC

Recent Stories

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

18 minutes ago

Putin on Relations With US: Russia Can Protect Its ..

3 minutes ago

Seeds sector development vital to achieve higher o ..

3 minutes ago

One die, another injure as bike hits stationary tr ..

3 minutes ago

Tanzania's Hassan to make history as first female ..

5 minutes ago

Report finds 202 abusers, 314 victims at Germany's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.