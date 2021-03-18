Education secretaries advised to postpone recruitment process due to increase in COVID-19 cases

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Sindh's Home department on Thursday advised education secretaries to postpone recruitment process in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Sindh's Home department on Thursday advised education secretaries to postpone recruitment process in the province.

According to a letter addressed to Secretaries of school Education and Colleges, Sindh Government had imposed restriction to limit public gatherings while education department was currently carrying out tests to recruit staff through SPSC and other testing services and gathering of candidates in such a large number may become source of further increase in COVID-19 cases.

The education secretaries have been advised to postpone recruitment process being conducted through Sindh Public Service Commission or other agencies might be postponed immediately, letter stated and added that in case the tests are essentially required and can not be postponed then bio-security protocols must be followed strictly as per directives of Sindh Home department with regard to COVID-19.