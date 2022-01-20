UrduPoint.com

Experts Impart Teaching Skills To Youth

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 05:46 PM

Experts impart teaching skills to youth

A two-day workshop on "School Leadership Scoping" was organized by British Council Pakistan in collaboration with Elementary and Secondary Education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss areas of improvement for better teaching and learning opportunities for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A two-day workshop on "School Leadership Scoping" was organized by British Council Pakistan in collaboration with Elementary and Secondary Education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss areas of improvement for better teaching and learning opportunities for youth.

School leaders with diverse experiences from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with senior officials from Elementary and Secondary education department participated in the workshop and added their valuable input.

The school leaders were offered a conducive environment by the British Council Pakistan to openly share their views. Two days extensive sessions on "School Leadership Scoping" were virtually delivered by Peter Hall Jones and Ann Burgess, global experts on "leadership" with the help of senior on ground training facilitators Bushra Anis Naqvi and Munazza Asif, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Muhammad Ali, Head of Schools Programme and Dr Nishat Riaz, Director Education from British Council Pakistan highlighted the importance of scoping exercise.

Senior officials from Elementary and Secondary education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Special Secretaries Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem and Aamir Afaq along with Additional Secretary (Reforms & Implementation) Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the initiative and endorsed the need of such practices together.

