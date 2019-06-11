UrduPoint.com
Faculty Of University Of Sindh Expresses Confidence In Leadership Of Prof. Burfat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

The heads of different departments, directors of centres/ institutes and deans of various faculties, University of Sindh, Jamshoro have expressed their full confidence and trust in the leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and said that the senior professors must prefer varsity' development, enhancement and progress over what they termed 'personal gains'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The heads of different departments, directors of centres/ institutes and deans of various faculties, University of Sindh, Jamshoro have expressed their full confidence and trust in the leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and said that the senior professors must prefer varsity' development, enhancement and progress over what they termed 'personal gains'.

According to university spokesman, they said this while expressing their views in a meeting held on Tuesday under the chair of Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at the Senate Hall to review the matters regarding submission of results and commencement of next semester classes.

They said that the professors of the university were assets and they were required to think of their Alma Mater rather than thinking of their personal interests adding that the varsity had been falling on evil times in recent past but after his joining as Vice Chancellor back in 2017, Dr.

Burfat had tried his best to introduce and implement many reforms which had given fruitful outcomes.

On the occasion, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that the teachers must submit their results within a week so that the result of first semester exams might be declared officially.

He said that University of Sindh will be the first ever institution of higher learning that will introduce E-Result from the next semester.

By this, he said that the faculty members will be able to upload the results themselves and the head of departments, directors and deans would be submitting E-Result to the controller office after reviewing and sanctioning it.

