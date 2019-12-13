Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits Huawei Authorised Network Academy (HAINA) at NUST

Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, accompanied by Huawei officials, visited the Huawei Authorised Network Academy (HAINA) at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, accompanied by Huawei officials, visited the Huawei Authorised Network Academy (HAINA) at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) here on Friday. Huawei, in collaboration with HEC, had established HAINA in 2017, where Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) trainings are conducted by Huawei certified SEECS ICT professional Mr Ali Hasnain, who was declared as an excellent instructor from Pakistan during a training in China.

Speaking to the audience, the Minister appreciated NUST and Huawei for the joint venture aimed at imparting trainings to professionals from an array of domains. Stressing the need for exploiting innovation and entrepreneurship for the development of Pakistan’s knowledge economy, he said that the Government was aiming to build 10 Science & Technology Parks (STPs) in the next 5 years, which would be built on the model of the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) established at NUST and inaugurated earlier this week by H.E. Imran Khan, Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He said that his Ministry’s prime focus is on reaping benefits from Biotechnology, which can potentially contribute 4 % to the country’s overall GDP.

Dr Nassar Ikram, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) NUST, and Vice President NSTP, expressed his gratitude to the Minister for patronising various S&T initiatives at NUST and acknowledged the support of Huawei in the establishment and smooth functioning of the Huawei ICT Academy at SEECS.

He added that professionals both from public and private sector organisations have been benefitting from the courses being offered at the Academy, which to date has conducted 4 courses, while the 5th one is about to start. He also invited the Huawei officials to establish a Testing Centre at NUST.

Dr Syed Muhammad Hasan Zaidi, Principal & Dean SEECS, apprised the Minister that HAINA is a fundamental component of one of the SEECS’ signature research clusters, namely Wireless/Photonics Network. He also informed the audience that 2 SEECS students of MS Information Technology (MSIT), namely Mr Haseeb Mehdi and Mr Syed Muhammad Kazmain, have secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively at Huawei Middle East ICT Competition 2019 held on November 30 in China. Both students have qualified for the National finals, to be held in May 2020, in Shenzhen, China. At the occasion, the Federal Minister also conferred awards upon the winning students. Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, has been holding the above mentioned ICT competition for the past 4 years, and Pakistani students have been securing top positions in it.