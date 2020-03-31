UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Students Prefer Technical, Vocational Education: Study

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:33 PM

Girl students prefer technical, vocational education: Study

Majority of the girls students give preference to get admission in any technical and vocational institution. According to a research study conducted by a private organization, the trend of technical and vocational education by female students was on rise in the country to avail better job opportunities in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Majority of the girls students give preference to get admission in any technical and vocational institution. According to a research study conducted by a private organization, the trend of technical and vocational education by female students was on rise in the country to avail better job opportunities in future.

It said that this trend was prevailing in mainly urban areas due to lack of job opportunities for those who spend their sixteen years in education but fail to get any job while on other hand those who get study from technical institutions avail job importunity easily.

The study claimed that the perception in girls youth of safe future from technical education compelled them to get admission for two or three year long technical course or six month short course and than start earning for their family.

It said that these days female are more inclined towards technical education comparatively to other fields so that it could be beneficial for them to be able to do something productive in society for livelihood for their family.

The report said that this trend was making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of women folk.

Naila an ex student of technical and vocational institute said "after completing six month short course of beautician, she started own business at home and now getting very positive response from customers."She advised the young girls to pay more focus on such short course like beautician, cloth-stitching, dress designing, embroidery etc and start their business at home with limited investment.

A female student Saba Ahmed said "Women can definitely contribute in growth and development of the country. Therefore, it is essential to take suitable measures for expansion of vocational and technical education for women".

Related Topics

Business Education Student Job Young Women Family From

Recent Stories

19 dead in southwest China forest fire

6 minutes ago

OIC Urges All Afghan Parties to Effect A Lasting C ..

13 minutes ago

43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any prec ..

15 minutes ago

VC Sindh University expresses grief over demise of ..

6 seconds ago

European stock markets extend gains

7 seconds ago

Kuwait announces recovery of one COVID-19 case

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.