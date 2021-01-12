Gomal University VC for promotion of research-based education

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tuesday underlined the need for taking solid measures to promote research-based education to successfully meet the present day challenges.

He expressed these views while chairing 172nd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of Gomal University here.

He said that Gomal University was taking practical measures to impart quality education to graduate, post-graduate and Ph.D students so that they could earn a good name for their country. It is pertinent to mention that HEC had given one year extension in educational year for MPhil and PhD students.