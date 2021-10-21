UrduPoint.com

HEC Invites Faculty Of Public Sector HEIs For Int'l Fellowship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:32 PM

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), based in Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, is a national institution for capacity building of teaching faculty and its recognition through national and international certifications and fellowships awarded by the professional bodies

According to HEC, one of its key initiatives is the Associate Fellowship Programme for eligible faculty serving at public sector higher education institutions (HEIs).

This Fellowship Programme is being launched in collaboration with Advance HE, UK under the Pak-UK Education Gateway Project. The aim of this internationally recognized Advance HE Fellowship is to recognize faculty members who engage in innovation, effectiveness, and excellence in teaching and learning.

In the recent past, this Fellowship was only offered to the Fellows of Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme who are trained by NAHE through its National Faculty Development Programme, however, this opportunity is now being extended to all the eligible faculty serving at public sector HEIs.

Advance HE Fellowship offers an opportunity to faculty members to demonstrate their commitment to professional practices in HEIs and get acknowledged for their commitment aligned with internationally recognized UK Professional Standards Framework.

The applicants for this Fellowship programme must be citizens of Pakistan, having minimum of MPhil qualification though PhD will be preferred. He/She should be in service at the time of application, and have at least three years of experience as permanent faculty member in the capacity of Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor at any public sector HEI across the country.

The applicant should complete, in all respects, the Expression of Interest (EoI) form available on HEC website before November 15, 2021. For further details, applicants may visit https://hec.gov.pk/english/services/faculty/NAHE/HE-NAF/Pages/default.aspx

