High Level Meeting Decides To Retain Ownership Of Edwards College To Christian Community

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan presided over a high level meeting and discussed the present situation of Edwards College here at Governor House on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan presided over a high level meeting and discussed the present situation of Edwards College here at Governor House on Friday.

The chairman "One-Man Commission" formulated under the directives of SC, Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddal flanked by MNA Ramesh Kumar attended the meeting as special guest and deliberated the matters related to Edwards College.

A consensus was developed in the meeting that Edwards College property should not be transferred or occupied by anyone in the name of Nationalization.

They said college should remain the property of Christians and their identity should not be disturbed at any level.

The principal of Edward College would always be appointed from Christian community now and in future as well.

On this occasion, the Governor said that our purpose was to retain glory and historic identity of Edward College.

He said Edwards College was playing an important role in education sector and no one could deny the contribution and services of this college in that regard.

The Governor said that concrete steps were being taken to restore its educational quality and standard.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Higher Education Manzoor Ahmad, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din and Principle Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and official concerned.

