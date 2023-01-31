Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

The results of Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2022, organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha, will be announced on February 4

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The results of Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2022, organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha, will be announced on February 4.

According to a BISE spokesperson on Tuesday, the candidates could check the results by sending their roll numbers to 800290 from the mobile-phone, while the results would also be published on the website of the board.

He said that regular candidates would be able to get their result cards from their organisations and private candidates from the Sargodha Board website from February 5 to 19, 2023.

Moreover, CD of result can be obtained from authorised branch of United Bank of Pakistan, he added.