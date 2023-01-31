UrduPoint.com

Intermediate 2nd Annual Results On Feb 4

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

The results of Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2022, organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha, will be announced on February 4

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The results of Intermediate Second Annual Examination 2022, organised by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sargodha, will be announced on February 4.

According to a BISE spokesperson on Tuesday, the candidates could check the results by sending their roll numbers to 800290 from the mobile-phone, while the results would also be published on the website of the board.

He said that regular candidates would be able to get their result cards from their organisations and private candidates from the Sargodha Board website from February 5 to 19, 2023.

Moreover, CD of result can be obtained from authorised branch of United Bank of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank Sargodha BISE February BISE Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

41 seconds ago
 NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for ..

NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for HEC officers

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

42 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

58 minutes ago
 Responsible leadership in post pandemic world requ ..

Responsible leadership in post pandemic world requires trust rebuilding: speaker ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.