Int’l Conference on Role of Artificial Intelligence in Environment Monitoring concludes at NUST

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019) International conference on role of artificial intelligence in environment monitoring was held at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) on 21st August 2019.

The conference’s theme this year was Artificial intelligence – A game changer for climate change and the environment. The conference brought together renowned scholars and scientists from across the globe. Addressing the closing session, the chief guest, State Minister for Climate Change Ms Zartaj Gul, praised NUST for organizing a conference of high academic value. Zartaj Gul said that currently our government is running a plastic bag ban campaign in Islamabad and our priority is to implement this ban in whole Pakistan. Speaking about the role of Artificial intelligence, minister said AI has helped researchers achieve 89 to 99 percent accuracy in identifying tropical cyclones, weather fronts and atmospheric rivers, the latter of which can cause heavy precipitation and are often hard for humans to identify on their own.

By improving weather forecasts, these types of programs can help keep people safe. Moreover, the minister emphasize that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could be one of the solutions to solving major global environmental crises—from climate change to animal endangerment to disease containment. In the end minister planted a tree at NUST main campus and gave two messages to youth that “Please plant tress” and “Do not waste water”. Earlier in his remarks, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, said that conference has met total success through the efforts of its organizers & scholarly participants. Rector emphasized that AI and machine learning is currently being used to automate environmental inspections through AI analysis of images obtained by satellite or drone. AI technology has huge potential and can extend the reach and efficiency of environmental inspections and significantly enhance regulatory effectiveness.