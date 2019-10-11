UrduPoint.com
Jinnah Sindh Medical University Joins Global Network To Support Civic Engagement Projects

Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:22 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) with the motive to enhance its civic engagements portfolio, has joined Talloires Network, a global partnership of universities working to resolve pressing problems in communities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) with the motive to enhance its civic engagements portfolio, has joined Talloires Network, a global partnership of universities working to resolve pressing problems in communities.

Additional Director, JSMU Quality Enhancement Cell, Suraiya Khatoon sharing details of the initiative said that Talloires Network based in Tufts University, US, involves Higher education institutes from every continent.

Its objective was said to promote their collaboration with international and local communities aiming to address and find solutions to issues.

The Network envisions universities to incorporate civic engagement and community service into their research and teaching missions, said the JSMU official explaining that this membership will enable the university to liaise with other universities in existing and new projects.

The Network also offers financial support for civic engagement activities and public recognition for excellence in engaged scholarship, she added.

The Vice Chancellor Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi has said that this membership will strengthen JSMUs existing community engagement profile which includes collaborative projects in areas of violence against healthcare staff, disaster management, healthcare needs assessment and capacity building in impoverished districts of Sindh.

