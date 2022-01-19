UrduPoint.com

Minister Inspects School Construction At Kanganpur Tehsil

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur tehsil

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education, health and social sectors

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education, health and social sectors.

While inspecting the construction site of divisional public school (DPS) building at Kanganpur, the minister said the focus of previous government was to make money but the PTI government was working day and night for the welfare of people.

He said that children were precious assets of the country and the Punjab government was paying special attention towards securing their future.

The minister said, "Difficulties and obstacles in getting education for boys and girls will be removed by constructing the beautiful building of DPS school at Kanganpur.

District Coordinator PTI Sardar Abbas Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq Puri and other departments concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Puri Chunian SITE Money All Government

Recent Stories

US biotech tycoon opens Africa's first end-to-end ..

US biotech tycoon opens Africa's first end-to-end Covid-19 jab plant

6 minutes ago
 Musk Says Tesla AI Creates Opportunity for Future ..

Musk Says Tesla AI Creates Opportunity for Future AGI to Emerge

7 minutes ago
 Russia Needs Clear Guarantees That Ukraine, Georgi ..

Russia Needs Clear Guarantees That Ukraine, Georgia Will Not Join NATO - Ryabkov

7 minutes ago
 Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

16 minutes ago
 Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Was Unable to Use Military ..

Tokayev Says Kazakhstan Was Unable to Use Military Potential in Critical Situati ..

7 minutes ago
 Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.