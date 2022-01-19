Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur tehsil

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education, health and social sectors

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of education, health and social sectors.

While inspecting the construction site of divisional public school (DPS) building at Kanganpur, the minister said the focus of previous government was to make money but the PTI government was working day and night for the welfare of people.

He said that children were precious assets of the country and the Punjab government was paying special attention towards securing their future.

The minister said, "Difficulties and obstacles in getting education for boys and girls will be removed by constructing the beautiful building of DPS school at Kanganpur.

District Coordinator PTI Sardar Abbas Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Rizwanul Haq Puri and other departments concerned were also present.