MoU signed for continuous professional development of pharmaceutical sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The University of Karachi (UoK)'s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Positive Impact and a non-profit organization on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop programs for continuous professional development for pharmaceutical sector.

ORIC, Director Professor Dr. Alyia Rehman and Tanvir Ahmed from Positive Impact, United Kingdom, inked the documents after discussing and agreeing roles and responsibilities of both parties, according to a statement.

There would be a board of advisors to oversee the program.

The MoU between the KU ORIC and Positive Impact aimed at international collaboration and projects and both the parties agreed to provide a platform for up skilling the pharmaceutical professional with international qualifications.

As per the MoU, internationally accredited and recognized training would be provided to the local professionals while Positive Impact would bring transferable skills and expertise from UK to enhance the competency of professionals with trending expectations of employees.

The MoU would focus on to provide platform for professionals to become internationally competent for career opportunities and to empower professionals with skills to achieve the career goals and organizational targets.

The Positive Impact would provide platform to KU to profile and develop the industry through continuous education using latestengagement and development technique.