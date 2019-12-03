UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Intl. Conference On Biosciences From Dec.5

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:48 PM

Muhammad Ali Jinnah University intl. conference on Biosciences from Dec.5

A two-day International Applied Biosciences conference organized by Faculty of Life Sciences, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University will start from Thursday here at the university campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):A two-day International Applied Biosciences conference organized by Faculty of Life Sciences, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University will start from Thursday here at the university campus.

"Reshaping Life Technologies" is the theme of this conference. Consul General of Germany Eugen Wollfarth would be chief guest at the inaugural session, said a MAJU press release on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Zeeshan Ahmad, Dean, Karachi School of Business and Leadership, Dr. Shahid Qureshi from Center for Entrepreneurial Development, Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Kamran Azim, MAJU's Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences are the other key note speakers at the inaugural session.

Around 16 prominent national universities and six international universities including National Academy, Medical and Agricultural Universities of Azerbaijan, INSERM of France, National University of Uzbekistan and University of Algeria will be participating in this conference.

Three important research papers, 61 Oral presentations and more than 70posters presentations are the main programs of this two-day conference.

