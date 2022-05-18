National Literary Festival concludes on a high note at NUST

The third edition of National Literary Festival organised by the NUST Literary Circle (NLC) concluded the other day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022) The third edition of National Literary Festival organised by the NUST Literary Circle (NLC) concluded the other day. Spanning three days, the fiesta comprised an assortment of literary activities in genres of prose and poetry, and intriguing interactive sessions on topics such as Mental Health, Journalism, Inspiring Women, etc. Apart from that, students exuberantly took part in competitions viz., Qiraat, Essay Writing, Bait Baazi, Calligraphy and Standup Comedy to name a few. The inaugural session titled “Urdu Hai Jiss Ka Naam” was graced by the presence of Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal as chief guest. Prominent amongst others present were renowned literary figures including Amjad Islam Amjad, Dr Najiba Arif, Harris Khalique, Dr Moneeza Hashmi and Asghar Nadeem Syed.

Amongst various other activities on the second day, Dr Moneeza Hashmi launched her book titled “Conversations with My Father,” which presents Faiz Ahmed Faiz as a father who is at the pinnacle of his fame by virtue of his insightful poetry.

An enthralling Ghazal Night featured the classical music maestro Mr Javed Bashir who had had the audience tapping their feet during the melodious evening. On the third and final day, Maria Memon, a celebrated journalist and anchorperson, moderated a session on Journalism; Usman Mukhtar, a celebrity from the showbiz, appeared as a guest speaker for a session on Film Industry’s Revival, and so on. In their testimonials, students expressed gratitude to the NLC team for providing them with an opportunity to listen to intellectual talks and bring out their latent literary talent in the company of likeminded individuals.