Online classes stress out students during pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic forced educational institutions from primary schools to hold online classes but students already stressed out due to lack of basic tools like mobile phones, internet facility and others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic forced educational institutions from Primary schools to hold online classes but students already stressed out due to lack of basic tools like mobile phones, internet facility and others.

The government has closed educational institutes under the preventive measures against coronavirus and schools, colleges and universities have started online classes for the students.

Most of the students have no mobile phones, some of them have faces no internet facility especially the students belonged to rural areas.

A student namely Mobeen-Ul-Hassan told APP that he was missing the online class because no one of his family using touch mobile or having awareness of using internet.

"My family was against the mobile facility for teenager as they believe it could affect study," he added .

Another student, Sikandar Hayyat said that he lived in a village where internet signals were very poor.

He said that despite closure of schools, he daily rushed to the city for using mobile internet facility to attend online class.

Pervez Ahmed, father of a school going student said that online classes system was not suitable as they cannot afford purchase of new mobile for this purpose.

He said that online classes system should be continued for the students of urban areas but there should be any alternative method for the students of rural areas.

Farhad Hairder, teacher of a private school said that online classes has been stared to keep students in touch with the study.

He said that during the previous lockdown and school closure, most of the students spent their time by playing sports and other activities instead of continuing their study at home. He said that the school administration was planning to provide hard copies of daily lectures to the students who failed to attend online class.