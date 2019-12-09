Over 1000 Graduates To Receive Degrees At 10th DUHS Convocation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 1000 successful graduates will be awarded degrees in MBBS, BDS, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Technology, PhDs besides other undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by Dow University Health Sciences during its 10th Convocation here on Thursday.
Governor of Sindh and DUHS Chancellor, Imran Ismail on the occasion will also confer gold, silver and bronze medals upon the position holders, belonging to different disciplines, said an announcement here Monday.