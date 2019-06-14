UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan France Cooperation In Higher Education Is Benefitting Pakistani Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan France cooperation in Higher Education is benefitting Pakistani students

Pakistan-France cooperation in higher education sector is expanding with more and more Pakistani students choosing French Universities of higher learning to pursue their Masters and PhD degrees

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Pakistan-France cooperation in higher education sector is expanding with more and more Pakistani students choosing French Universities of higher learning to pursue their Masters and PhD degrees.This was stated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin-ul-Haque while addressing the opening ceremony of Presentation of final PhD thesis by five Pakistani students held in Campus France, Paris, today.The opening ceremony was attended by the senior officials of Campus France, faculty members, French government officials, students and media persons.In his opening address, the Ambassador congratulated the Pakistani students on successfully completing their PhD studies.

He expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing cooperation between the higher education and research institutes of Pakistan and France.

He said that the recent frequent exchanges of educational delegations under the auspices of Campus France and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan have laid a sound foundation for bilateral cooperation in the field of higher studies.Currently more than 800 Pakistani students are pursuing Masters and PhD degrees in different universities of France in diverse disciplines under special scholarship schemes being offered by government of Pakistan and France.Campus France, a French equivalent of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan was created in 2010 with the aim of promoting the French higher education and vocational training system abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education France Paris HEC Media Government

Recent Stories

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

8 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

9 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

2 minutes ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

2 minutes ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.49 per unit increase in power p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.