President, Rector IIUI Inaugurates New Block For Engineering, Social Sciences

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:33 PM

President, Rector IIUI inaugurates new block for engineering, social sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an academic block for the department of Civil Engineering and Faculty of Social Sciences was held here at male campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated by IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh.

It was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents, Deans, Advisors, DGs, Director, relevant officers and representatives of the contractors.

Director, Planning and Development Dr. Amir Ishtiaq briefed both Rector and President about the feasibility, completion deadline, design and utilization of the project. He apprised that the new block would be built under PSDP project titled "expansion and up-gradation of IIUI".

On the occasion, dua was held where both Rector and President prayed for further development of the university.

The IIUI leadership vowed on the occasion that it would not leave no stone unturned to pursue the goal of internationalization and the varsity's vision.

The IIUI Rector felicitated the Planning and Development officials and hoped that timely completion of the work would strengthen the IIUI's objective of best facilities for quality education at campus.

The IIUI president expressing his delight said that it was an omen of good coming days that the university had gained a momentum of developmental projects and academic excellence.

He said IIUI management was keen to deal with the issue of space for the students as it was accommodating a more than 30 thousand male and female students in both campuses being third largest institution of the country.

More Stories From Education

